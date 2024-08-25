Derbyshire thrash Glamorgan to end long wait for County Championship win

Derbyshire finally celebrated a red-ball victory at their County Ground headquarters after beating Glamorgan by 10 wickets in their Vitality County Championship Division Two clash.

The hosts bowled Glamorgan out for 287 on the fourth morning, leaving them to score 27 for a first championship win at Derby in five years.

Luis Reece, who claimed the last two Glamorgan wickets, and Harry Came took less than seven overs to secure Derbyshire’s first championship victory anywhere since beating Worcestershire away in July 2022.

They were made to wait though, with Glamorgan tailenders Mason Crane (28) and Dan Douthwaite (20) adding 47 from 136 balls for the eighth wicket before their former captain David Lloyd broke the stand.

With rain in the forecast, Derbyshire went into the final day knowing they needed to take the last three Glamorgan wickets as quickly as possible.

The visitors still trailed by 25 when play began under cloudy skies and Crane took a chunk out of that in the second over with two fours off Zak Chappell.

Derbyshire took the new ball straight away with left-arm spinner Jack Morley operating in tandem with Chappell, who should have had the wicket of Crane on 12 only for Nick Potts to drop the chance.

The pair continued to frustrate Derbyshire and when Luis Reece replaced Chappell, Crane drove him to the cover boundary to put the visitors ahead.

Crane cut Morley for another four but the breakthrough finally came when Lloyd took over with his off-spin at the Racecourse End, trapping Crane lbw with his first ball.

Douthwaite continued to bat defiantly but the hosts wrapped up the innings in the space of five balls.

Reece had Fraser Sheat lbw before Douthwaite was bowled to take Derbyshire to the brink of a long-awaited victory.

It arrived when Reece swept Sam Northeast for two consecutive fours to seal a first championship win at Derby since beating Sussex in August 2019.

