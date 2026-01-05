Details leaked of Wales’ 150th anniversary Adidas jacket

Details of what is believed to be a special Wales 150th anniversary jacket have leaked online – and Cymru fans are loving it.

Images first emerged on leading football kit news site Footy Headlines, which has a record of being first with images of new kit, including the recent Wales home and away shirt news.

Footy Headlines also hinted at a special anniversary kit release commemorating the founding of Welsh football. “The Adidas Wales 2026 150th-anniversary jacket features Wales’ traditional red base colour with green, white, and red striped detailing on the sleeves.

“It seems likely that Adidas will release a special 150th anniversary kit for the Welsh national team – the Three Stripes have uploaded a Wales 2026 commemorative jacket to their website.

“The 150th-anniversary logo’s presence on the jacket suggests a special edition kit release, separate from the standard home and away strips, possibly timed around the February 2 anniversary date.

“Welsh football was founded on February 2, 1876, making 2026 the 150th anniversary year of the Welsh Football Association. The timing makes this one of the most significant years in Welsh football history, deserving of special commemoration through unique kit designs.

The website added: “The presence of the commemorative 150th anniversary logo on the Adidas Wales 2026 150th anniversary football shirt is particularly significant because it does not appear on the leaked Wales 2026 away kit. This strongly suggests that Adidas is planning to release an additional special edition kit to mark the milestone, separate from the standard home and away strips.”

When Footy Headlines released pics of the jacket there was hugely positive reaction from fans, while Football Association of Wales chief executive gave it a heart emoji.

One fan echoed many others when posting: “I hope they mass produce them, everyone will be wearing on at the (World Cup) playoffs/

Meanwhile. one Wales supporters group, Welsh Fan Zone TV, mocked up an image of what Cymru boss Craig Bellamy would look like wearing an anniversary jacket. (Spoiler: It very much suits him!)

