Details of the new series of Welcome To Wrexham revealed

Details of the hugely anticipated Season 4 of Welcome To Wrexham have been revealed.

The award-winning docuseries following the fortunes of the North Wales side will return on Friday, May 16 with two episodes airing on Disney+.

The eight-episode docuseries will continue to follow Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world.

It also tracks the dreams and worries of the working-class city as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic club.

In 2020, McElhenney and Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons, hoping to turn the Club into an underdog story.

Welcome to Wrexham, and welcome to Season 4! Who's ready for May 15th? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎉 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC | #WrexhamFX pic.twitter.com/Ry7mw9Y4g7 — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 10, 2025

The Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring the Reds into the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent.

The synopsis for the new season of the show reads: “Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the team’s climb toward the Premiership while bracing against the new-found challenges that come with each new tier up the EFL.

“Will Wrexham AFC rise to the challenge and do what no team has ever done before?”

Season 4 will also focus on Wrexham AFC Women’s team, as they continue to battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League.

It continues: “With new players and continued support from the club and fans, can they make a name for themselves at the top of the League?

“Meanwhile, somewhere in a galaxy far away… actually, a series of towns, cities and boroughs likely across Wales, England and California, Humphrey Ker trains for a marathon.

“Will Wrexham AFC’s beloved executive director raise funds for charity, survive humiliation at the hands of the players and staff, and complete 26.2 miles without injury or chaffing?”

As the season draws to a close with Wrexham currently lying one point ahead of Wycombe in second place in League One the race for automatic promotion looks like being another nailbiter to thrill audiences when the new series of Welcome To Wrexham reaches its conclusion.

Welcome to Wrexham returns for season 4 on Friday 16th May on Disney+. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now.

