Dewi Lake challenges Wales to prove they belong among world’s elite

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Dewi Lake believes Wales must start showing they are capable of being a top-eight side again.

Wales are 10th in the World Rugby rankings ahead of Nations Championship Tests against New Zealand and Australia in Cardiff.

New Zealand are second behind South Africa and Australia are seventh – and Wales skipper Lake feels these represent significant games on their World Cup journey over the next 12 months.

“We’re a team who want to push up the rankings table and get back into the top eight,” Lake said ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the All Blacks at Principality Stadium.

“You’re looking at two teams that are sitting in there. So for us, it’s an opportunity to see how we measure up.

“I think we have full belief in ourselves, so it’s about going out and showing that as a group.”

Wales won three of their first four meetings with New Zealand in what was once seen as rugby’s greatest rivalry, with the last victory coming in 1953.

The All Blacks have rattled off 34 consecutive wins since, and have scored over 50 points on their last three visits to Cardiff as Wales have struggled to remain competitive.

Lake said: “We do understand the history and it’s an incredible opportunity for us to be able to play such a historic team.

“But we’re thinking about us and the opportunities that we have, the chances we have.

“We know what we can do if we get our performance right, so our sole focus is on this weekend.”

Wales are fifth in the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere standings, having won two and lost two.

They edged past Japan 28-21 in their autumn opener, and head coach Steve Tandy said he was disappointed with elements of the performance.

“Winning was a great feeling, it’s something we haven’t been able to do consistently for a long time,” said Lake.

“But I was disappointed overall with the performance. It’s almost a bit of 50-50.

“The fact we were disappointed with it and not trying to hide from it shows there’s more levels in us.

“We’ve reviewed everything we needed to, set everything right, and it’s been a great week.

“It’s not a case of just stepping up because of the opposition step up.

“It’s stepping up because we want to be the team that we wanted to be last weekend. We know we need to go there against New Zealand.”