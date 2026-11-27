Wales captain Dewi Lake believes progress under Steve Tandy has generated excitement around the country heading into World Cup year in 2027.

Tandy’s side end their 2026 programme on Nations Championship finals weekend against Japan at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

After a horrendous run of just two wins in 27 Test matches between October 2023 and March 2026, Wales have the opportunity to record a fifth win this calendar year.

Wales have got the better of Italy, Fiji and Japan and, most notably, New Zealand for a first victory over the All Blacks since 1953.

It is a far healthier picture than a year ago when Tandy was just a few months into the role of head coach, and Wales ended 2025 with a record 73-0 thumping at home to South Africa.

“We’ve shown it is night and day,” said Lake, comparing Wales’ performances to those from last year.

“Our performances, our consistency of performances, how we back it up, is totally different to where we were 12 months ago.

“Everyone is hungry for results, we’ve seen that in this campaign. Everyone is excited about what this group can do.

“What it can achieve because we’ve seen us make history (New Zealand), we’ve seen us not be great but still manage to win (Japan), we’ve seen us have 20-odd entries in the 22 and still lose a game by three points (Australia). So I think we’re excited about fine tuning everything and growing further.

“By World Cup 2027 we are hoping to be a team that nobody wants to play and come up against.”

Gloucester hooker Lake made his Test debut in 2022, three years after Wales had lost narrowly to South Africa in a World Cup semi-final.

Wales reached the World Cup quarter-finals in France in 2023, again under Warren Gatland.

But with so many great players having retired either before or after that tournament, it has been a long and often painful rebuild since.

“The hard times will help you,” said Lake. “They’re not nice to go through and nobody wants to see it,

“But it’s inevitable, when you have the amount of boys we did retire at the same time, you have to breed new talent.

“That’s going to take time, especially with the coaching changes and the system changes.

“It’s going to take time for boys to feel comfortable in the system, and feel comfortable representing their country.

“We’ve had to lean on each other a bit more to get through it. We understand what the standard is, what our level needs to be.

“How we’ve come through that period, the way we’ve grown, it doesn’t feel we’re anywhere near that group that we were six to 12 months go.”