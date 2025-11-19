Dewi Lake urges players to match Bellamy’s heroes after thrilling 7–1 win

Dewi Lake wants Wales rugby players to excite the nation in the same way Craig Bellamy’s football team did with a blockbusting victory.

Wales demolished North Macedonia 7-1 in Cardiff on Tuesday to secure a home semi-final in the World Cup play-offs – the first time the Dragons had scored seven in the same game for 47 years.

The task facing the national rugby team, who share the same Vale of Glamorgan hotel as their football counterparts, on Saturday appears far more exacting, with New Zealand their Autumn Nations Series opponents at Principality Stadium.

“Massively,” Lake replied when asked if Steve Tandy’s squad could learn from Welsh football’s success.

“We were all down around the TV watching them play and we bump into each other through the hotel and chat.

“First off massive congrats to them, but the way they played excited the nation and that’s something we’ve spoken about as a group.

“It’s our job is to reignite the flame in supporters’ bellies, and for them to feel energised when they’re in that stadium or at home watching us.

“That’s something the football did very well, so it’s on us to repeat this weekend.”

Lake has never played against the All Blacks at senior level.

But the 26-year-old hooker was part of a Wales team that upset the ‘Baby Blacks’ at the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Argentina.

‘Massive’

“Realistically, I don’t think there’s much you can take from it,” Lake said of that Rosario clash. “It’s a different beast.

“Stepping up from under-20s level to senior level is massive.

“But we’re all confident in the ability of the group and in what we’re going to show on the weekend.

“I’m very excited because facing New Zealand is something you dream about as a kid.”

Japan

Wales head into the Cardiff clash against the All Blacks having squeezed past Japan 24-23 last weekend.

Jarrod Evans’ last-gasp penalty gave Wales only their second victory in 21 Test matches.

“We know there’s big parts of our game that we can get better, need work, and have been put right through the week,” said Lake, who is again expected to have the captaincy on Saturday with Jac Morgan injured.

“I think Wales have always been massive underdogs in any Test match against a team like New Zealand.

“But there’s no point being in the building if we thought we couldn’t win.”