Dobie double as Glasgow ease past Ospreys

Jamie Dobie scored two tries as Glasgow inflicted Ospreys’ first home defeat of the season with a crushing 42-17 bonus-point win in Bridgend.

The visitors were on top from the start with Dobie’s first effort opening the scoring, but Ospreys had their moments and Reuben Morgan-Williams barged through a gap in the visitors’ line to briefly level the scores.

However, further tries from Kyle Steyn and Johnny Matthews helped Glasgow pull away to build an imposing 21-10 advantage by half-time.

Ospreys responded well and reduced the deficit in an impressive second half when Luke Morgan went over in the corner after some fine skills from Dan Edwards, who kicked his side’s seven remaining points.

Glasgow continued to pull away as the half wore on with Dobie afforded far too much space to score his second before Euan Ferrie nipped over in the corner for his side’s fifth.

Macenzzie Duncan completed the try count for the visitors, while Adam Hastings and Dan Lancaster contributed a total of 12 points with the boot for Franco Smith’s side.