Dragons’ 14 men denied in thrilling finish

Dragons went agonisingly close to victory in their first home United Rugby Championship game of the season but had to settle for a 17-17 draw against Sharks at Rodney Parade.

With 80 minutes up and the scores level, full-back Angus O’Brien was tackled just short of the line in the final play of the game and Dragons, who played the last seven minutes with 14 men, were denied victory.

Dragons prop Chris Coleman was sent to the sin-bin for infringing at a scrum in the 73rd minute and after doggedly defending their own line, they produced a storming finish before falling just short.

Filo Tiatia’s side finished bottom of the table last season after losing 17 of their 18 matches, but after going behind to Marvin Orie’s early close-range try, they hit back to level at 7-7 through Aaron Wainwright’s superb effort.

Jean Smith’s penalty edged Sharks 10-7 ahead before Dragons full-back Angus O’Brien went over for a converted score after debutant centre Fetuli Paea’s brilliant run.

Sharks captain Vincent Tshituka finished off an excellent move to put his side 17-14 ahead at the break and after Tinus De Beer’s second-half penalty for the Dragons levelled it up in the 64th minute, neither side could force the breakthrough in a tense finale.