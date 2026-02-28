Dragons and Benetton play out a draw in Wales

Angus O’Brien’s missed conversion consigned Dragons to a 15-15 draw with Benetton at Rodney Parade.

Fine Inisi’s try at the death drew the sides level, but O’Brien failed to add the extras for the Welsh side, who sit 14th in the United Rugby Championship table with three points fewer than Saturday’s opponents.

It was a two-try afternoon for Benetton’s Onisi Ratave, who opened the scoring in the second minute and added another try in the 29th, but his side were unable to convert either, nor Matt Gallagher’s 50th-minute try.

Levi Douglas got Dragons going with an 11th-minute try, converted by O’Brien, before he was shown a 20-minute red card in the 33rd minute.

Benetton inside centre Malakai Fekitoa was shown yellow 15 minutes into the contest, and Dragons went down to 13 men when Inisi was sent to the sin bin in the 39th minute.

O’Brien added a 69th-minute penalty but was unable to secure the win after his attempt to convert Inisi’s try was wide of the post.