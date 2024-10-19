Dragons are tamed by Benetton

Benetton’s strong second-half performance proved too much for Dragons as the Italians picked up a valuable five points in a 31-21 win at Rodney Parade.

Dragons, looking to end a run of three straight United Rugby Championship defeats, trailed 10-7 at the break but they could not hold off a powerful Benetton in the second period.

All of the visitors’ tries came from their forwards with Bautista Bernasconi, Enzo Avaca, Marco Manfredi and Lorenzo Cannone all crossing.

Jacob Umaga kicked a penalty and two conversions with Tomas Albornoz adding two conversions.

Joe Westwood, Lloyd Evans and Shane Lewis-Hughes scored Dragons’ tries, with Evans kicking two conversions and Angus O’Brien one.

Rhodri Williams led out Dragons to celebrate his 150th appearance in the URC competition and his side received an early boost when he was illegally taken out of a ruck by Bernasconi who was yellow carded.

Helped by the Italian hooker’s departure, Dragons dominated the first quarter of the contest but it remained scoreless as the hosts declined to take a kickable penalty in favour of an attacking line-out and it proved to be the wrong call.

A powerful burst from Jared Rosser and a mazy run from Rio Dyer kept the home side on the front foot but with the try-line beckoning, they lacked accuracy in their passing to make it count.

However, before Bernasconi could return, Dragons took the lead when Westwood intercepted a stray pass to run 50 metres and score.

Evans converted before Umaga put Benetton on the scoreboard with a penalty.

Evans put the restart straight into touch which allowed the visitors to exert their first period of pressure and were rewarded when Bernasconi finished off a driving line-out. Umaga converted to give his side a 10-7 interval lead.

Five minutes after the restart that advantage was extended when Williams failed to take a speculative up and under. The ball ran loose for Avaca to brush aside a weak tackle from Evans to score.

Evans soon made amends by scoring Dragons’ second try but Benetton kept the distance between the teams when Manfredi powered over.

Dragons’ race was run and it came as no surprise when Lorenzo Cannone crossed for the bonus-point try.

The Welsh region had the final say with a try for Lewis-Hughes, but the contest had long been decided.

