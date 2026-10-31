Dragons beat Zebre to avoid third straight defeat

Press Association Sport Reporters

Dragons avoided falling to a third consecutive United Rugby Championship defeat after securing a 35-14 bonus-point victory over Zebre in Newport.

Filo Tiatia’s men had suffered two consecutive losses to Welsh rivals Ospreys, and struck first against basement side Zebre when David Richards crossed for their first try in the sixth minute at Rodney Parade.

Tinus de Beer kicked the first of four conversions, and left wing Anzelo Tuitavuki added to their advantage in the 29th minute.

It remained 14-0 at half time, then Zebre were left short-handed when Simone Gesi was sent to the sin-bin in the 55th minute.

Fine Inisi immediately took advantage, touching down for Dragons’ fourth, before Zebre narrowed the deficit through a Matteo Canali try before Cai Evans restored the Welsh outfit’s advantage.

Tobias Wade clawed a try back for Zebre – Giacomo da Re converting for a second time – and a Dragons penalty try put a comeback well out of reach.