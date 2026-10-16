Dragons breathe fire as four-try show kicks off European campaign

Press Association Sport

Dragons produced a four-try show to open their Challenge Cup campaign with a 29-14 victory over Perpignan at Rodney Parade.

Wing Jared Rosser crossed in the fourth minute to give the Welsh hosts a fast start, but Perpignan led at the break after Tristan Tedder converted Jules Coulon’s try.

Jac Lloyd saw his effort disallowed as the TMO punished a block from Tinus de Beer, but the South African made a more positive contribution by converting Aneurin Owen’s show-and-go try after 55 minutes.

Perpignan edged ahead when Posolo Tuilagi scored and Tedder added the extras.

However, Dragons dominated the final 15 minutes after De Beer’s penalty put them back in front.

Anzelo Tuitavuki and Fetuli Paea were on the end of superb handling moves and De Beer’s boot added further gloss.

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