Dragons claim bragging rights with win over Scarlets

Dragons overcame Scarlets 28-5 in their United Rugby Championship basement battle to rise five places in the table to 10th.

Tries from Tinus de Beer, Oli Burrows, David Richards and George Roberts gave Dragons a bonus-point victory over their Welsh rivals.

Ellis Mee provided Scarlets’ solitary response when the Wales wing wriggled over to make the score 7-5 at half-time.

Dragons pulled away after the break as bottom-placed Scarlets paid for their indiscipline at Rodney Parade.

Harvey Cuckson spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin in the first half for a no-arms tackle, and fellow lock forward Max Douglas had his yellow card straight after the restart upgraded to a 20-minute red.

Dragons failed to win a game in 2025 until beating Lyon in the Challenge Cup on December 14, but the Newport-based side have now won two of their last three URC fixtures.