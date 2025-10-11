Dragons downed by ruthless Glasgow Warriors

The Dragons’ search for a first BKT United Rugby Championship win of the season goes on after they were comprehensively beaten 49-0 by Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Head coach Filo Tiatia made 12 changes to his side after the draw with Sharks last time out, handing debuts to Seb Davies and Jac Lloyd and first starts to Dillon Lewis, Mackenzie Martin and Levi Douglas.

But despite a spirited first-half display, the Men of Gwent had no answer to the Warriors’ power and precision after the break.

Kyle Steyn and George Horne crossed in the opening period to give the hosts a 14-0 lead at the interval, although Dragons had threatened through strong carries from Martin and Ryan Woodman.

Foothold

A slick finish from David Richards was ruled out for a forward pass to deny them a foothold in the game.

Douglas’s injury late in the first half also hampered the visitors, who lost captain Harrison Keddie in the warm-up.

Glasgow capitalised after the restart, with Brown powering over before a driving maul secured the bonus point.

Horne added his second try, Johnny Matthews marked his 100th Warriors appearance with a score, and a penalty try in the final play capped a one-sided contest. Adam Hastings landed all seven conversions.

Debutants Niall Armstrong and Harry Beddall featured from the bench, but the visitors were outgunned by a side containing four British & Irish Lions.