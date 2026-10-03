Dragons downs Scarlets in Welsh derby

PA staff

Dragons produced a superb second-half display to beat Welsh rivals Scarlets 38-26 and earn a first United Rugby Championship win of the campaign.

A brace by Macs Page earned Scarlets a slender lead at the break, but Rodrigo Martinez scored straight after the restart to inspire a brilliant six-try victory for Dragons.

Elliot Dee helped himself to a double with Anzelo Tuitavuki, Huw Anderson and Rob Hunt also on the scoreboard in a bonus-point success for the hosts in Newport.

After a trip along the M4 to Rodney Parade, Scarlets started strongly with Page crossing over in the second minute during a back and forth opening 40.

Dragons replied through Tuitavuki before Dee’s try put them ahead after 23 minutes, but Page grabbed a second with Sam Costelow’s second successful conversion giving Scarlets a 14-12 half-time lead.

The hosts required a strong response and Martinez crashed over within 60 seconds of the restart and while Sam O’Connor responded for Scarlets, Anderson’s 65th-minute score was followed by further efforts for Dee and Hunt to give Dragons bragging rights in the all-Welsh clash.

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