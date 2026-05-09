Dragons fall to defeat at Edinburgh

Edinburgh made it three successive victories with a hard fought 24-15 victory over Dragons.

The visitors got the scoring underway early on with a penalty from Angus O’Brien but Edinburgh made their quality count for the first try from a slick lineout which allowed Ewan Ashman to make it 7-3.

Dragons re-established their lead afterwards, a lineout drive proved to be effective and they powered over through Dillon Lewis and O’Brien added the extras.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, Edinburgh were next to get their noses in front again just before the break, Tom Currie powering over after a massive carry.

Again, the scoreline flipped before the half-time break as Dragons got a one-point lead as Harrison Keddie finished a wonderful team move.

However, a Duhan van der Merwe double tilted the scales in Edinburgh’s favour, firstly he was able to finish off a move down the short side following a lineout drive nine minutes into the second period before he beat three defenders late on to cruise over the whitewash.