Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Dragons fall to defeat at Edinburgh

09 May 2026 1 minute read
Dragons match report

Edinburgh made it three successive victories with a hard fought 24-15 victory over Dragons.

The visitors got the scoring underway early on with a penalty from Angus O’Brien but Edinburgh made their quality count for the first try from a slick lineout which allowed Ewan Ashman to make it 7-3.

Dragons re-established their lead afterwards, a lineout drive proved to be effective and they powered over through Dillon Lewis and O’Brien added the extras.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, Edinburgh were next to get their noses in front again just before the break, Tom Currie powering over after a massive carry.

Again, the scoreline flipped before the half-time break as Dragons got a one-point lead as Harrison Keddie finished a wonderful team move.

However, a Duhan van der Merwe double tilted the scales in Edinburgh’s favour, firstly he was able to finish off a move down the short side following a lineout drive nine minutes into the second period before he beat three defenders late on to cruise over the whitewash.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.