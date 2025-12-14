Dragons late surge stuns Lyon

Dragons produced a late rally with a last-gasp converted try from Harrison Keddie to edge out Lyon 23-21 in a thrilling finish at Rodney Parade

The Welsh side, who lost away in Perpignan last time out, made a bright start and went ahead through couple of penalties from Angus O’Brien before Jared Rosser was shown a yellow card in the 22nd minute for an illegal clear out.

Lyon, beaten at home by Newcastle in their opening European fixture, went on to take a 7-6 lead into half-time following a converted try by South African Janse Roux.

The French side continued their momentum after the break as wing Arthur Mathiron gathered his own kick to touch down. Prop Ave Maalo then added another try from close range after Dragons fly-half Tinus de Beer was sent to the sin-bin in the 56th minute for not rolling away.

Dragons, though, rallied again as Keddie went over in the corner and Lyon then picked up a late yellow card for Josiah Maraku. The home side made the extra man count as Oli Burrows scored from the back of a driving maul to reduce the deficit to 21-16 as O’Brien missed another conversion attempt.

There was a grandstand finish when Keddie crashed over for his second try of the match in the 79th minute and this time O’Brien made sure of the extras to seal a dramatic victory.