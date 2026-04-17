Dragons on the receiving end of comprehensive thrashing by Bulls

Bulls picked up a third successive victory in the United Rugby Championship with a comprehensive 47-7 victory over struggling Dragons.

Bulls put themselves in front in the 11th minute when Embrose Papier sneaked himself over the whitewash but the Dragons pulled level a little over 10 minutes later when Fine Inisi raced away to score from the halfway line.

That was all the joy the Dragons had as the Bulls managed to get the lead and did not look back, Johan Grobbelaar touching down following a well-worked lineout to make it 12-7 at the break.

Bulls ran in five more tries in a one-sided second half and it started with Marcell Coetzee crashing over four minutes after the interval.

The visitors got their fourth after the Dragons lost the ball in their 22 and a penalty allowed the Bulls to tap and go which Marco van Staden powered over from.

Bulls did not rest on their laurels and scored three more times in five minutes, they made it 33-7 when Van Staden barged over for his second of the night before Devon Williams rounded off a super counter attack to help put 40 on the board and Sergeal Petersen rounded off the scoring.