Dragons’ place in Challenge Cup last 16 virtually assured

Wing Rio Dyer scored two tries as Dragons all but sealed their place in the Challenge Cup knock-out phase with a bonus-point 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls.

Dyer touched down in each half at Rodney Parade, either side of Brodie Coghlan’s effort, and after a penalty try wing David Richards completed the scoring in the closing stages, with Angus O’Brien landing all four conversion attempts.

Newcastle, bottom of the Gallagher Premiership, who had already secured their place in the last 16 with three straight Pool 2 wins, led 12-7 at half-time through tries from Simon Benitez Cruz and Christian Wade.

Dragons broke the deadlock after half an hour when Dyer raced in at the corner before visiting scrum-half Benitez Cruz and Wade both went over in the space of two minutes, the former England winger racing in from 70 yards after catching a cross-field kick for Ethan Grayson to convert.

Dragons responded after the break, with hooker Coghlan charging over after a maul and O’Brien’s superb touchline conversion putting them 14-12 ahead.

Dyer went over for his second try following centre Fine Inisi’s break to put the Dragons 21-12 in front in the 54th minute and after a penalty try when Newcastle illegally brought down a driving maul, Richards caught O’Brien’s kick and burst through two tackles to score the fifth.