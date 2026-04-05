Dragons reach Challenge Cup quarter-finals with dramatic win over Stade Francais

Wyn Jones’ last-gasp try sent Dragons into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 36-31 win over Stade Francais.

At the start of the last 16 clash, Angus O’Brien’s penalty put Dragons ahead and the full-back found their opening try of the match before converting and Brodie Coghlan doubled their advantage after grounding from a maul, with O’Brien adding the extras.

Despite Dragons’ strong start, Stade Francais fought back on the stroke of half-time when Samuel Ezeala went over twice in quick succession, with Louis Foursans-Bourdette converting both tries to close the gap on the visitors, who led 17-14 at the break.

The hosts then went ahead for the first time in the game shortly after the restart when Yoan Tanga crossed and Foursans-Bourdette converted before successfully kicking a penalty minutes later.

Chris Coleman’s try was converted by O’Brien as Dragons drew level, but Ezeala bagged his hat-trick and Zack Henry converted to restore Stade Francais’ advantage.

An entertaining finale saw Elliot Dee ground from the maul, but O’Brien was unable to convert and missed a penalty with four minutes to play before Wyn Jones crossed in the 79th minute, with O’Brien adding the extras to send Dragons into the final eight.