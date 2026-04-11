

DRAGONS REACH SEMI-FINALS AFTER BEATING ZEBRE

Dragons reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup after claiming a 35-32 victory over Zebre.

An entertaining start to the quarter-final saw Angus O’Brien’s penalty cancelled out by Giacomo da Re’s kick and Dragons scored the first try when Fine Inisi latched onto Aneurin Owen’s kick before grounding and O’Brien converted.

Dai Richards was sent to the sin bin for the visitors and Jacopo Trulla replied with a try for Zebre, with Da Re adding the extras and Harrison Keddie crashed over following a move from the line-out for Dragons’ second and O’Brien converted.

The visitors were again reduced to 14 when Inisi was shown yellow and Zebre once again capitalised as Giulio Bertaccini crossed and Da Re converted to level the score 17-17 at half-time, but O’Brien kicked a penalty early in the second half to send Dragons ahead.

Keddie then bagged his brace after reaching over the line to touch down, with O’Brien converting and Da Re kicked another penalty before Elliot Dee scored Dragons’ fourth try of the game, which O’Brien could not convert.

The full-back kicked another penalty in the 76th minute to all-but wrap up victory for Dragons who held on despite two late Zebre tries from Leonardo Krumov and Giovanni Quattrini, with Da Re only converting the latter.