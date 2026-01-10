Dragons thrashed as Jacob Umaga stars for 11-try Benetton

Dragons suffered European Rugby Challenge Cup humiliation as Benetton routed them 74-21 at Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

Benetton crossed 11 times with dual England and Samoa international Jacob Umaga scoring 34 points in an exceptional individual display.

Dragons trailed 34-7 at the break with Oli Burrows’ close-range try providing some respite from their Benetton battering.

The hosts bagged a bonus point before half-time as Alessandro Izektor, Onisi Ratave, Malakai Fekitoa, Paulo Odogwu and Umaga went over.

Umaga and Odogwu scored again in the second half, and Louis Lynagh and replacement Leonardo Marin claimed their own braces to take the Italians’ try count into double figures.

Rio Dyer, with an excellent effort from distance, and Shane Lewis-Hughes struck at the other end as the Dragons fell short of a losing bonus point.