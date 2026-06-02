‘Dream come true’ as Welsh forward joins Kilmarnock

Anthony Brown, Press Association, Edinburgh

Ieuan Owen described it as “a dream come true” after sealing a move from Welsh Premier League side Barry Town United to Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old Welsh forward, who scored 19 goals in the season just finished, moves to Rugby Park for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a two-year contract with Killie, who branded their first signing of the summer “a real coup for the club”.

“I’m over the moon to be here,” Ieuan told Killie TV. “I’m looking forward to being here at such a big, historic club and I can’t wait to get going.

“The stadium is a lot bigger than what I’m used to! I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and meeting the boys.

“It’s the biggest achievement that I’ve had so far in my career. My parents and family are excited to come up to see me playing.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m full of energy, I like high pressing and high tempo. I’m skilful in one v ones.”