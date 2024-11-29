Duncan Weir penalty edges Glasgow to narrow win over Scarlets

A Duncan Weir penalty helped Glasgow seal a 17-15 United Rugby Championship win over Scarlets at Scotstoun.

The visitors were dangerous throughout and scored a try in each half through Josh MacLeod and Ioan Nicholas.

An unfamiliar Glasgow line-up scored two tries of their own, with Johnny Matthews dotting down in the first half and Henco Venter doing likewise in the second.

Weir’s kick off the tee gave Warriors the lead for the first time, with Ioan Lloyd missing a late penalty to win it for Scarlets who had Alec Hepburn yellow-carded late in the first half.

It was the Welsh side who put the first points on the board, Lloyd making a straightforward kick after Glasgow had been pinged for going off their feet.

That three-point advantage soon became eight as the visitors claimed the first try of the contest.

The line-out was safely pouched to get the maul moving and it was MacLeod who dropped down over the line for the score. Lloyd’s conversion effort struck the outside of the post.

Glasgow finally showed some attacking intent with a series of lineouts inside the Scarlets 22. Stafford McDowall was tackled close to the line in one drive before Vaea Fifita pinched Matthews’ line-out in the next attack.

Scarlets then almost ran the length of the pitch to score on the counter only for winger Ellis Mee to knock on to end a promising move.

Warriors were forced into a change when Fifita thundered into Adam Hastings who departed after a lengthy period of treatment, replaced by Weir.

The visitors were then reduced temporarily to 14 men. Hepburn, the Scotland loosehead, made head contact as he tried to stop Venter and was shown a yellow card.

Glasgow soon took advantage as they got their first points on the board. Several pick-and-go attempts were thwarted before Matthews darted over the line for a try converted by Weir.

It was Scarlets who began the second half in the ascendancy and soon claimed their second try when Lloyd teed up Nicholas with the delayed pass and the full-back sprinted over. Lloyd converted.

Glasgow, though, struck back almost immediately when a passage of play close to the line concluded with Venter squeezing past the post to score.

Weir again added the extras then knocked over a penalty to put his team in front for the first time in the game.

Lloyd could have won it late on but pulled his kick wide.

