Eddie James and Max Llewellyn set to form imposing Wales centre for Japan clash

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales will field one of their biggest ever centre combinations when Eddie James and Max Llewellyn line up against Japan on Saturday.

The pair have not started together at Test level before, with Gloucester back Llewellyn having limited experience of playing inside centre for Wales.

Llewellyn has started there just once before, against England in a World Cup warm-up game on debut in August 2023, but has been handed the number 12 jersey with Scarlets centre James at 13.

According to the official Welsh Rugby Union website, Llewellyn stands 6ft 6in and weighs 16st 12lbs and the 6ft 4in James tips the scales at 16st 3lbs.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: “There’s lots of competition for position within the squad, which is where we want to be.

“We’re excited to be to back at home. We want to go out there on Saturday, put our mark on the match and start the next phase in our Nations Championship campaign strongly.”

Tandy embarks on his second full season in charge after three wins and nine defeats for Wales in his first 12 months.

Japan – two spots below 10th placed Wales in the world rankings – are the first Nations Championship visitors to Cardiff this month, with New Zealand and Australia to follow before finals weekend at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Wales began the competition in the summer by beating Fiji in Cardiff before losing in Argentina and South Africa.

Tandy has made seven changes from the 43-0 defeat to South Africa in July.

Tighthead prop Archie Griffin and second row Dafydd Jenkins make their first appearances in the competition after injury.

Nicky Smith makes his first start of the championship at loosehead prop, hooker Dewi Lake captains again, and Ben Carter joins Jenkins in the second row.

In the back row, Alex Mann is named at blindside flanker, with Jac Morgan at openside flanker and Aaron Wainwright number eight.

Tomos Williams and Sam Costelow are the half-backs, with Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams on the wings and Blair Murray at full-back.

Wales: B Murray (Scarlets), L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), J Adams (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Saracens); N Smith (Sale), D Lake (Gloucester, capt), A Griffin (Bath), D Jenkins (Exeter), B Carter (Dragons), A Mann (Cardiff), J Morgan (Gloucester), A Wainwright (Leicester).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), R Carre (Saracens), T Francis (Sale), Teddy Williams, J Botham (Cardiff), R Morgan-Williams, D Edwards (Ospreys), L Hennessey (Bath).