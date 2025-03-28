Edinburgh back to winning ways with rout of rock-bottom Dragons

Patrick Harrison scored twice as Edinburgh enhanced their United Rugby Championship play-off aspirations with a bonus-point win over Dragons at Hive Stadium.

Sean Everitt’s side ran in six tries – two claimed before half-time by Harrison – to rout last-placed Dragons, who remain without a league win since the first weekend of the season.

The victory partially atoned for Edinburgh’s defeat to Benetton in their previous outing and sent them back into the top eight with four URC matches left to play.

The home side were forced into two early changes when Marshall Sykes and Duhan van der Merwe were unable to shake off injuries and were replaced by Glen Young and Ross McCann respectively.

Dragons passed up a golden chance to take the lead when full-back Huw Anderson tried to chase his own kick but his final touch was too heavy and the ball dribbled out the back of the in-goal area.

Edinburgh made no mistake at the other end shortly afterwards to break the deadlock. The line-out maul did the work and Harrison dropped down for his first try once the pack had crossed the line. Ross Thompson could not convert.

The home team added a second try soon after and again it was Harrison who got it. Darcy Graham, one of six returning Scotland internationals, was the creator with a kick through and the hooker raced after it to dot down just ahead of team-mate Ben Vellacott. Thompson this time added the extras.

Dragons were being cut open at will by this stage and Edinburgh claimed a third try after 23 minutes. Vellacott’s kick over the top was anticipated by Graham and the winger gathered the ball to speed over the line for a score again converted by Thompson.

The visitors were struggling to quell Edinburgh’s attacking threat and Ashton Hewitt was shown a yellow card for tackling Vellacott without the ball.

Sean Everitt’s side were quick to capitalise as they landed a fourth try through Pierre Schoeman, and the bonus point with it, just before half-time.

Dragons began the second period with greater spark and were rewarded with an unconverted try scored as Aaron Wainwright burrowed his way over the line.

Edinburgh, though, responded with a tap-and-go penalty try from Boan Venter that was converted by Cammy Scott, before Matt Currie landed their sixth score in the corner to round off a convincing win.

