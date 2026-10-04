Elfyn Evans secures title to become first ever Welsh World Rally champion

Nation.Cymru Staff

Welsh rally driver Elfyn Evans has become world champion for the first time after a dramatic final-stage showdown brought years of near-misses to an end.

The 37-year-old from Dolgellau won the title at the Rally Italia Sardegna, becoming the first driver from the UK in 25 years to clinch the crown, and the first ever from Wales.

Going into Sunday’s four stages in Sardinia, Evans, who has previously finished championship runner-up five times, sat fifth in the rally behind leader Oliver Solberg but retained a six-point advantage over the Swede in the provisional championship standings.

Evans had said that Sunday would not be “straightforward”, with nine-time champion Sébastien Ogier, Sami Pajari and Solberg all still in contention at the front of the rally, while Solberg remained his main rival for the championship.

Evans needed 19 points from the maximum 35 available over the weekend to guarantee him the championship regardless of his rivals’ results, though he could still take the title with fewer depending on how Solberg and Pajari performed.

The Welshman suffered a blow when he sustained a puncture on the penultimate stage, wiping out his Super Sunday points and leaving the championship resting on the final 7.10km Sassari–Argentiera Power Stage, which he and Solberg entered “separated by the smallest of margins”, according to the WRC.

After Evans had completed the stage, a dramatic twist during Solberg’s run, during which he was 1.9 seconds ahead of Evans’ time, saw the Swede veer off the track into the sand just a few corners from the finish line.

Though Solberg completed the run and, along with teammate Elliott Edmondson, won the rally by 57.6sec, the mistake secured the overall title win for Evans, teammate Scotsman Scott Martin, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing crew.

Before taking to the podium to fly the Welsh flag, he said: “I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet. I mean, I was quite sure that it was over. I didn’t drive the best stage. I threw everything at it, but it wasn’t clean.

“I feel sorry for Oliver as well – he did an incredible weekend, and I’m sorry for him to lose it so close to the finish there.

“Obviously, I have a lot of people to thank for backing me for all the years, and to Scotty, obviously, for an incredible job.”

He added that it “wouldn’t be my proudest way of winning it, but it’s job done.”

The 2026 World Rally Championship featured 14 rallies, and despite topping standings in the first half of events, Evans’ lead had dropped away going into the latter half of races.

WRC Promoter CEO Éric Boullier said: “Elfyn and Scott have shown incredible resilience throughout this championship. They have come close before, but they kept working, kept believing and kept delivering when the pressure was highest.

“Becoming WRC champions today is a hugely deserved reward for that perseverance.”

WRC Promoter Chief Operating Officer Julien Vial added: “This is a wonderful moment for Elfyn, Scott and everyone who has supported them on this journey.

“Their story is a reminder that you have to keep daring to dream, even after disappointment. To finally reach this moment makes the achievement even more special.”

Evans joins legendary drivers Colin McRae and Richard Burns as World Rally Champions from the United Kingdom.

Llongyfarchiadau, Elfyn!

The final results remain subject to official confirmation by the FIA.

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