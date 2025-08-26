Eli King ACL injury in training ahead of game takes shine off Cardiff’s cup win

Some of the gloss on Cardiff’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham was taken off by the news that Eli King will miss the rest of the season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training in preparation for the game.

The former Wales Under-21s man returned from a loan spell at Stevenage last season to bid for a regular first-team spot, but having been told he would make his first start in the cup tie he badly damaged his knee.

“Eli suffered a very serious injury in training and will have surgery in the next two weeks. In sporting perspective this is the cruellest blow,” said Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

“I hadn’t given him a chance but told him on Saturday that he would start against Cheltenham because of how well he has done in training. We believe in him becoming a lead number six for this club, but now we will just have to put it back for a period of about nine months.”

It is only the second time in 11 seasons that Cardiff have reached the third round of the Carabao Cup and their latest win made it seven games without defeat since their relegation from the Championship.

As for Cheltenham, this was their sixth defeat in seven games and they have now conceded 14 goals and scored one in reply. A day after receiving the backing of the new majority shareholder Mike Garlick, Robins boss Michael Flynn had to face a barrage of “we want Flynn out” chants from the travelling fans.

“We defended poorly but we created some really good chances. We picked up more injuries and we are now scraping the barrel,” said Flynn.

“We’re hoping to get some reinforcements in this week, but it’s tough at the moment with all the injuries and the results. We’re in a sticky patch and I can hear the fans, although I don’t think it is conducive.

“I know I can turn it around once I get in some reinforcements.”

