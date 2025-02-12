Elise Hughes and Esther Morgan back in Wales squad for Nations League openers

Wales welcome back Elise Hughes and Esther Morgan from long-term injuries for the start of their Nations League campaign.

Hughes ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in April and made her return for Crystal Palace last weekend, coming on as a late substitute in the Eagles’ FA Cup victory over Newcastle.

The 23-year-old striker had just impressed for Wales when she suffered the ligament injury, scoring twice in the Euro 2025 qualifying victory against Kosovo.

Ankle ligament damage

Sheffield United defender Morgan also spent nearly a year out of the game with ankle ligament damage.

Manchester United defender Scarlett Hill wins her first Wales call-up for this month’s Nations League double header against Italy and Sweden.

The Oldham product has previously been capped by England Under-17s.

Southampton forward Rachel Rowe misses out through injury as Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle continues her recovery from ACL damage.

Everton defender Hayley Ladd is set to win her 100th cap against Italy in Monza on February 21.

Sweden visit Wrexham’s Stok Racecourse Ground four days later.

Training base

The Euro 2025 training base for Rhian Wilkinson’s squad, meanwhile, has been confirmed.

Wales are to be based in the town of Lipperswil for their group campaign against England, France and the Netherlands and will use FC Weinfelden’s training facility.

Squad: O Clark (Leicester), L O’Sullivan-Jones (Gwalia), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), R Roberts (Real Betis), J Green (Crystal Palace), C Estcourt (DC Power), H Ladd (Everton), G Evans (Liverpool), M Davies (Man City), L Woodham (Crystal Palace – on loan from Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), S Hill (Man Utd), E Morgan (Sheff Utd), A Griffiths (Durham – on loan from Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), L Joel (Newcastle), C Jones (IFK Norrkoping), F Morgan (Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), E Jones (Sunderland), K Barton (Charlton), M McAteer (Sunderland), M Griffiths (Man Utd), H Cain (Leicester), E Hughes (Crystal Palace).

