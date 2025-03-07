Elliot Lee urges Wrexham to rekindle home form as promotion push intensifies

Elliot Lee is desperate for promotion-chasing Wrexham to rediscover their home mojo in their bid to achieve history.

Phil Parkinson’s Dragons have gone a rare four league games without a win at the Racecourse Ground, their longest spell without a home victory since September 2019.

They host Rotherham United on Saturday with a chance to return to the League One promotion places.

“Home form is massively important,” Lee said.

“It’s been a huge part of our success since I’ve been here.”

“I can’t remember losing or drawing many games at home, it’s quite incredible really.”

“I’ve never come here as an away player, but it must be a difficult place to come. We need to embrace that.”

Lee has been part of Wrexham’s rapid rise from the National League to League One in the past two seasons.

Their ‘Hollywood’ story has been well documented since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club.

They are chasing an historic hat-trick of promotions, but even the son of former Newcastle legend Rob could not have imagined how quickly it would happen.

“It’s probably gone even better than I imagined when I joined the club,” added Lee.

“I wanted to join somewhere where I’d be a part of something and valued. I think everyone saw the project that was going on at Wrexham and I jumped at the chance.”

“The rise of the club in the last few years has been phenomenal. This profile of the club and everyone talking about the club has been phenomenal.”

“The first couple of years have been unreal with back-to-back promotions and the success we’ve had and I’m hoping to build on that for the next few years.”

Wrexham are firmly in the promotion mix heading into the business end of the campaign.

And Lee fully expected the Dragons’ talented squad to be in amongst it at the start of the season.

Asked if he was surprised with their success in the third tier, he said: “No. Not really. I’ve played with a lot of the lads for a couple of years now. There are so many of us still here from the National League and I knew how good they were then.”

“The quality that has been brought in have really added to the group. It’s such a strong squad. The dressing room is full of great players and great characters.”

“The biggest thing the manager has done so well is bringing in the right characters. The atmosphere around the place every day and the togetherness is something that maybe goes unnoticed by some people, but it’s probably our biggest weapon.”

“When things aren’t going well, we’re still together and when they are our feet are still on the ground.”

“We know what we’re capable of and what we want to achieve. A lot of hard work’s gone in to get us where we are and there’s a lot of hard work ahead of us if we want to be where we want to be.”

Elliot Lee was speaking to SportsBoom.com

