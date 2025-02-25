Ellis Mee reflects on promising Wales debut that evoked memories of George North

Ellis Mee has reflected on an “unreal experience” after making arguably the most exciting Test debut by a Wales back since George North more than 14 years ago.

The 21-year-old Scarlets wing’s appearance against Guinness Six Nations title favourites Ireland was his first for any representative team at any level.

But he left a lasting impression, including going agonisingly close to a late try that might have swung an enthralling encounter Wales’ way.

Wales lost 27-18 in Matt Sherratt’s first game as interim head coach, yet the performance proved on a different level to any of 14 previous successive defeats under Warren Gatland.

Pivotal

Wales oozed ambition and creativity, pushing the world’s number two-ranked team to its mental and physical limits, and Mee was a pivotal figure in a transformation that Sherratt somehow delivered after only four training sessions.

Mee’s work-rate, powerful running and elusive attacking angles evoked memories of an 18-year-old North’s two-try Wales bow against South Africa in 2010.

And there is little doubt that Wales have a gem in their midst, someone who looked an absolute natural at the highest level.

“It was an unreal experience from the start to finish, really,” said Nottingham-born Mee, whose mother Karen hails from Newport.

“I had obviously been to the stadium as a kid to watch games, but being on the pitch was just a different feeling.

“It has gone so quickly since I started rugby. I only played Championship rugby (in England) a year ago, so to be able to pull on the Welsh shirt was an unbelievable feeling.”

Adelaide

Mee’s rugby journey has taken him from Adelaide to Nottingham and currently Llanelli, being handed his Wales bow after just 10 competitive games for the Scarlets.

His potential surfaced during a season with Championship club Nottingham, whose former international players include England quartet Rob Andrew, Brian Moore, Chris Oti and Simon Hodgkinson.

After starting out at a junior club in Australia, Mee played age-group rugby for Nottinghamshire clubs Keyworth, where his late father Tony played and to whom he dedicated his Wales debut – “he would have loved it. It would have been surreal for him as well as me,” Mee added – and West Bridgford.

He then joined Nottingham, combining studies in sports science and management at Nottingham Trent University, and his 2023-24 debut season ended with him being named player of the season, players’ player of the season and fans’ player. He joined Scarlets last summer.

“Coming into the (Wales) camp, I am obviously still quite young, so I thought it would be a good experience for me,” said Mee, who lists fellow Wales internationals Shane Williams and Liam Williams among his rugby heroes.

“I never thought I would get a chance, but I got my chance and I have taken it.

“I would always watch Welsh teams, and I have been to more Wales games than English games. My mum is Welsh, so she dominates it!

“I just want to carry on building my career and see where it takes me. I am always nervous before a game, but as soon as the first whistle went I treated it as a normal game.”

Biceps surgery

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake has been called into Wales’ Six Nations squad ahead of remaining games against Scotland and England.

Lake, who captained Wales on tour to Australia last summer and throughout the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season, underwent biceps surgery in December.

His initial prognosis was up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after being injured in training, but Lake, who has won 18 caps and is likely to be a major contender for the British and Irish Lions’ Australia tour this summer, is ahead of schedule.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

