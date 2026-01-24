Watch: Ellis Mee snatches stunning late victory for Scarlets

Winger Ellis Mee’s spectacular late try handed Scarlets just a third win of their United Rugby Championship campaign as Ulster slipped to a 27-22 defeat in Llanelli.

An early penalty from fly-half Sam Costelow set the hosts on their way, and they were 10-0 ahead in short order following full-back Blair Murray’s 10th-minute touchdown, which was converted by Costelow.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart dragged the visitors back into it with a 20th-minute effort, although scrum-half Nathan Doak missed the conversion, and they were ahead within seven minutes when, after number eight Bryn Ward had gone over, Doak obliged with the kick.

However, flanker Josh Macleod’s try and two more points from Costelow’s boot sent the hosts in at the break with a 17-12 lead.

The Welsh side were up against it when back row Taine Plumtree was given a 66th-minute yellow card and the visitors swiftly took advantage, replacement Scott Wilson going over and Doak made it 19-17 in their favour.

Costelow and Doak traded penalties, but it was the home side who snatched the win with the clock in the red when, after winger Werner Kok had been sent to the sin bin, Mee raced 50m to score the game’s sixth and final try and Doak extended the gap to a decisive five points.

Late scenes in Llanelli! 😱 Ellis Mee snatches it at the death with a match-winning try for @scarlets_rugby 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UjHVW5M4wE — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 24, 2026