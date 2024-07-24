Emma Finucane draws confidence from the ‘noise’ surrounding her Olympics debut

Emma Finucane wants to take confidence from the expectations that have built up around her Olympics debut, but is determined not to be fazed by them.

The 21-year-old is still a relative newbie, but will go to Paris with a target on her back after becoming the individual sprint world champion in Glasgow last year, then doubling up as European champion in January at the start of the year.

“I’m going to be an Olympian”

“I would describe it as noise,” Finucane said of the hype around her. “There are a lot of people saying things and I’ve learned to take it as confidence. I’m going to use it when I need it, but also I’m going there with my own goals.

“I’m going there with my own expectations. This is my first Olympics. I’ve never done this before and I want to be realistic about it…

“I think if I enjoy it and it gets me there in the right headspace, the outcomes will take care of themselves – the gold, silver, bronze, whatever. I’m going to be an Olympian, and that’s crazy in itself to be honest.”

Finucane has enjoyed a phenomenal rise since lighting up the 2022 British national championships, going on to win two Commonwealth bronze medals as a teenager that summer, earning her place in a revitalised British women’s team sprint squad.

Finucane’s win in Glasgow last summer saw her become the first British woman to take the world champion’s rainbow bands in a decade.

When she doubled up with another win over Germany’s multiple world champion Lea Friedrich at the Euros, she confirmed her status as one of the quickest women on the planet right now.

Expectation

Dame Laura Kenny is convinced, and has claimed the Welsh rider could become the first British woman to win three cycling medals at a single Games.

“It is pretty cool that she said that and I think she does have confidence in me,” Finucane said. “I’ll take a lot from that. I’ve definitely learned along the way, it hasn’t all been fine sailing.”

Finucane surprised herself with her world title in Glasgow last year. There is no hiding for a world champion racing in the rainbow bands, but it is something Finucane has gained a great deal from.

“I definitely am grateful that I’ve had that learning opportunity,” she said. “When I won the worlds, I wish someone had given me a book to tell me what comes next, how you deal with it all because I was clueless. I had no idea. I was like, ‘yeah, I’ve won’.

“Then the aftermath, which is amazing, you get to wear this rainbow jersey, but the expectation that comes with it, you’re last off in qualifying events, you’re expected to win. People are like, ‘you’re going to win this easily’. It’s not like that.

“I think I’ve learned throughout the last year how to deal with that. My brain has dealt with a lot and I think it’s made me grow up quite a lot. I’m grateful that I’ve had that opportunity going into the Olympics in a similar position. I’m not going to shy away from that.

“I think everything I’ve learned as a world champion, dealing with rainbows, I will take forward for the Olympics. I think it’s definitely something special that I’ve had and I can learn from.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

