Emma Finucane makes history with golden hat-trick for Wales

Mark Mansfield

Emma Finucane became the first Welsh woman to win three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games as Wales continued their remarkable run of success in the velodrome at Glasgow 2026.

The Carmarthen-born cyclist followed her victories in the team sprint and individual sprint by taking gold in the women’s 1000m time trial on Saturday, setting a new Commonwealth Games record of one minute 5.285 seconds.

There was further Welsh success at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as Anna Morris claimed her second gold of the Games in the women’s 25km points race, with team-mate Jess Roberts taking silver.

James Ball and Matthew Rotherham also won their second silver of Glasgow 2026 in the men’s tandem B sprint.

Finucane’s latest victory leaves her with the opportunity to complete a clean sweep of four gold medals when she competes in the keirin on the final day of the Games.

“Every time I go up there and sing the anthem I’m just really trying to soak it in, my family are right in front of me and these moments are why I ride my bike,” the 23-year-old said.

“I absolutely love what I do, so I just want to go out there and ride my bike and enjoy every moment.”

Finucane admitted she had arrived in Glasgow unsure whether she would win even one title.

“Anything’s a bonus now,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d get one gold medal to be honest. I came here with a dream and I feel like I’m living an absolute movie.

“The keirin is a bonus. I’ve got my three gold medals, I’m going to go into it and leave everything behind on the track, get stuck in and what will be will be.

“I’ll keep dreaming, but I’m really proud no matter what.”

Morris, who had already won individual pursuit gold, added another title in an impressive Welsh one-two in the points race.

She accumulated 66 points to take gold, with Roberts securing silver on 52. Carys Lloyd, the third Welsh rider in the event, did not finish.

Ball and Rotherham, who had already taken silver in the tandem B 1000m time trial, reached the sprint final after beating Australia in two races.

They faced Scotland’s Neil Fachie and guide Aaron Pope for gold, with the contest going to a deciding race after the Welsh pair levelled the final.

The Scots ultimately prevailed, leaving Ball and Rotherham with their second silver medal of the Games.

Boxing

Wales also collected two silver medals in the boxing ring on Saturday.

Orlando Holley-Sotomi was narrowly beaten by Northern Ireland’s Jon McConnell in the men’s 70kg final, while Connor Williams took silver after facing England’s Isaac Okoh in the men’s 90kg final.

Both Welsh boxers were competing at their first Commonwealth Games.

There were several near misses in athletics, with Charlotte Henrich finishing fourth in the women’s 400m final and Jake Heyward also taking fourth in the men’s mile, just 0.13 seconds outside the medals.

Tom Walley finished fifth in the men’s pole vault, while Ava Lloyd was sixth in the women’s mile.

Wales’ latest haul continued a run which has seen the team win medals on each of the first nine days of competition in Glasgow.

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