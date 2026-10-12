Emma Finucane out to cap golden year with sprint victory at World Championships

Ian Parker, Press Association

Welsh cyclist Emma Finucane heads to Shanghai for this week’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships as the favourite for sprint gold, but must put last year’s mistakes behind her.

Some exceptional results in 2026 – a European title that came with a world record, World Cup golds in Hong Kong and Nilai and a record four Commonwealth golds for Wales to name a few – make her a prime candidate to regain the title she won in 2023 and 2024.

But Finucane lost her sprint crown 12 months ago in Santiago when she was relegated in her quarter-final against Russia’s Yana Burlakova after dropping into the sprinter’s lane.

“I know what (winning a world title) feels like,” Finucane said. “I also know how hard it is to win a world title. Last year taught me a lot at the world champs. I didn’t do as much racing in the season and the world champs is obviously a massive event.

“I think for me, I put a lot of emphasis on it, and this time round I have again, but I’ve had the Commonwealth Games to carry momentum from. I’ve got a little confidence from other racing this year, so I can use that going into the worlds.”

Finucane’s success at the Commonwealth Games saw her get the better of New Zealand’s two-time Olympic champion Ellesse Andrews, which is why so many expect her to deliver again this week.

”I haven’t really looked at it being, ‘I’ve been dominant this year, I should be winning the world title, I’ll be a favourite’,” said Finucane, who will also race in the team sprint and keirin.

“For myself, I want to win it and that’s the ultimate goal. But last year I wanted to win it and I came sixth. One thing I’ve really learned about myself is – yes, I can physically be in the best shape, but I have to take it race by race.”

Finucane already has a list of achievements any track sprinter could be proud of – Olympic team sprint champion, three-time world champion and two-time European champion – but she has her sights on making more history.

“I can’t believe that I’ve done so much in my career already at 23 years old, but for me moving forward there are goals I have,” she said.

“I want to be the most successful British sprinter and add more world titles.”

Victoria Pendleton

On the women’s side, that honour is currently held by Victoria Pendleton, who took nine rainbow jerseys alongside her two Olympics titles.

“There are things I want to achieve,” Finucane added. “But I don’t put pressure on that every day. I just work hard and take each day as it comes.”

These worlds, which take place from October 14-18, are the first since the retirement of Katy Marchant, who won Olympic team sprint gold alongside Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris.

“She’s been an absolute inspiration,” Finucane said of Marchant. “She’s led the team, I’ve learned so much from her throughout the years. She’s left a big legacy, a big mark on the team sprint and really paved the way for us.”

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