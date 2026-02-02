Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Emma Finucane sets new world record

02 Feb 2026 1 minute read
Photo Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Welsh cyclist Emma Finucane has achieved her aim of breaking the women’s flying 200m track world record at the 2026 UEC European Track Championships.

The 23-year-old became just the third woman to go under 10 seconds when she clocked a time of 9.759 seconds in qualifying for the individual sprint in Konya, Turkey, eclipsing Chinese rider Yuan Liying’s 9.976 in the process.

Finucane said: “I set the stakes high, I let everyone know that I wanted to break this world record and I think every girl coming into this competition wanted to take the opportunity too.

“I was really nervous, I was really nervous to execute the perfect ride and I think I pretty much went out there and did everything I possibly could technically and to come away, to look at the board and see 9.759 and break the world record is unbelievable, I just can’t believe it.”

The British quartet of Millie Couzens, Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris later broke the world record for the women’s team pursuit when they clocked 4:03.634 in qualifying.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.