Emma Finucane takes gold medal tally to four with women’s keirin victory

Her victory also made the Welsh star the first Welsh athlete to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, adding to the team sprint, individual sprint and 1,000m time trial titles she had already claimed.

Team Wales’ Emma Finucane completed her golden haul at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as she saw off New Zealand’s Olympic champion Ellesse Andrews to claim victory in the women’s keirin at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Finucane, who won Olympic gold as part of the Great Britain team sprint quartet at Paris 2024, said: “After Paris, I definitely felt like I had a target on my back, but I’ve learned to embrace that and deal with it better.

“After Paris, everything was a huge learning curve for me emotionally. That week was really tough, and what I came away with was hard to process. But going into these Games I’ve learned to handle pressure better and regulate my emotions more.”

Finucane said she now plans to take a holiday with her sister before shifting her focus towards the Track World Championships in Shanghai in October, having being forced to settle for two silvers in last year’s event in Santiago.

“I’ll take a bit of time to reset, then focus on the World Championships,” confirmed Finucane. “I’ll soak everything in first, because I don’t think it is going to fully sink in for a while.”

On the final day of cycling, Lowri Thomas finished sixth in the women’s keirin after also reaching the medal race, while Rhain Edmunds was unable to continue after crashing in her opening heat.

In the men’s keirin, William Perrett finished sixth, with William Roberts 11th and William Salter 14th. In the men’s 1,000m time trial, Steffan Lloyd was Wales’ best performer in sixth, while Anna Morris also placed sixth in the women’s elimination race.

Matthew Bostock won the Isle of Man’s first gold medal since 2006 as he held off Australia’s Oliver Bleddyn to win the men’s 40km points race.

Kadeena Cox added a Commonwealth Games medal to her illustrious collection as she took silver in the women’s C4-C5 1000m time trial behind Tara Neyland of Australia.

“I like a challenge and this event has definitely been one,” said Cox. “I’m a 500m specialist, so stepping up to this distance is something I never really wanted to do, but it’s been a challenge I’ve had to take on.”

Matthew Robertson edged out Scotland’s Fin Graham to take gold in the men’s C1-C3 3000m individual pursuit, while Joseph Truman took silver in the men’s 1000m time trial behind winner Leigh Hoffman of Australia.

Elsewhere at the games, in judo, Oliver Barrett recorded Wales’ best result with a joint fifth-place finish in the men’s -100kg, while Josh Whitehouse placed joint seventh in the +100kg category.