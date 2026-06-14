England battle back to edge out Wales and reach World Cup quarter-finals

Josh Luckhurst, Press Association, Frankfurt

England produced a stirring comeback in a thrilling final-leg decider against Wales to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 BetVictor World Cup of Darts.

Questions had surrounded the superstar pairing of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries following their early exit at the hands of Germany during last year’s team event in Frankfurt.

Wales raced into a 4-0 lead and were 5-2 ahead at the break, however, England ran amok following the resumption, with Littler checking out 170, en route to a hard-fought 8-7 success.

“It was such a barnstormer of a game,” Humphries told Sky Sports.

“Once we started getting going, I felt we found that rhythm, we found that bond and that great game will bring us together, and look forward to tonight.

“We know that when we are under pressure and we are on it, we can perform at the highest level and that’s going to stand us in good stead tonight.”

On the semi-final against Scotland, Littler added: “I’m looking forward to it.

“We had a great battle yesterday with Spain, but we know now that if it’s the last leg or we are 4-0 down, we have to work and that’s what we’ve done.”

Jonny Clayton, who averaged 103.40 in the match, broke in the opening leg and consolidated in the next before Nick Kenny checked out 72 and showed his composure to step back and finish 17 for a 4-0 lead.

Humphries got England on the board in the next before Littler broke with an 84 finish on the bull, but Wales hit back to reach the interval with a three-leg advantage.

England flew out of the traps in second session, with Humphries wiping out the deficit before Littler pinned double tops as the heavyweight pairing led for the first time.

Wales levelled but Littler reeled in the big fish, to the delight of the Frankfurt crowd. Kenny forced a deciding leg but missed 84 to snatch victory as Littler found double two to set up a titanic contest against England’s northern neighbours.

Scotland continued their rich vein of form to see off the Republic of Ireland 8-5 in their quarter-final.

Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies, who whitewashed Norway in the last 16, extended their flawless start to the competition to 11 legs. Debutant Menzies calmly checked out 82 before Anderson followed with a 120 finish as they raced 3-0 ahead.

William O’Connor had the honour of taking the first leg off the Scots when he pinned double 12, but his opponents moved 5-2 ahead at the interval.

Anderson crucially took out double five in a scrappy 10th leg for a 6-4 lead and despite Ireland halving the deficit, Menzies claimed the next two legs.

Josh Rock sealed a scintillating final-leg victory with a 144 checkout as defending champions Northern Ireland edged out first-time quarter-finalists Latvia.

Northern Ireland trailed 4-1 but finishes of 161 and 133 saw them go 7-5 in front, only for Latvia to force a decider. Madars Razma had double 12 remaining, but he did not return as Rock cap off the contest in spectacular style.

The Netherlands ensured all four top seeds reached the semi-finals with a brilliant 8-4 triumph over hosts Germany.