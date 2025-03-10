England call up Max Ojomoh to replace injured Ollie Lawrence ahead of Wales game

England have called up uncapped Bath centre Max Ojomoh as a replacement for the injured Ollie Lawrence ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

Lawrence is undergoing scans and seeing a specialist to assess the rupture to his left Achilles suffered during the first half of Sunday’s victory over Italy, with the damage likely to rule him out of the rest of the season.

Climax

His Bath team-mate Ojomoh, son of former England back row Steve, fills the hole created in Steve Borthwick’s 35-man squad squad that is preparing for the climax to the tournament in Cardiff.

The England ‘A’ international has appeared in senior squads before but has yet to be capped by Borthwick.

Lawrence sustained his injury as he accelerated to join an attack in the eighth minute of the Allianz Stadium showdown and after collapsing to the floor in pain, he was driven from the field on the medical cart.

England shifted Elliot Daly from full-back to outside centre to plug the gap and the versatile Saracen is an option to start alongside Fraser Dingwall against Wales.

Henry Slade was dropped for the Italy clash and could be restored to the midfield, while rookie Oscar Beard and wing Tommy Freeman are also alternatives for the position.

