England-Wales still ‘huge occasion’ amid contrasting fortunes – Aaron Wainwright

Aaron Wainwright insists the rivalry between England and Wales remains as strong as ever, despite the recent results of the two sides being worlds apart.

England have won 11 successive matches under Steve Borthwick, while Wales have lost 21 of 23 games heading into Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener at Allianz Stadium.

Wales were thumped by a record 68-14 margin by England in their last Six Nations meeting in Cardiff, leading to suggestions that a fixture first played in 1881 has lost much of its lustre.

“England v Wales is a huge occasion, massive derby, massive rivalry,” said back-rower Wainwright, who will join the growing exodus of Welsh players across the border by joining Leicester from Dragons at the end of the season.

“Twickenham’s an amazing stadium to play in and it’s going to be a massive challenge.

“I normally look for the England fixture (first) and I’ve got close links to a grassroots team (Whiteheads RFC in Newport}.

“All the boys from there are sending messages saying how good it would be to get one up on them first game of the Six Nations. So that excitement is already building.”

Wainwright has seen the highs of Welsh rugby as well as the lows since making his debut in 2018.

The 28-year-old was part of Wales sides that won the Grand Slam in 2019, reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and lifted another Six Nations title in 2021.

He said: “Going back to those periods is probably that belief (is there), buying into what is being coached into you and what a good performance is.

“I think we’re starting to build that, really starting to buy into the messages of what we’re going after in games.

“Hopefully that keeps building, that belief keeps growing and winning then becomes a habit.”

Head coach Steve Tandy’s reign began in the autumn with a win over Japan and defeats to Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa.

Building blocks

There were some encouraging building blocks against Argentina and New Zealand before a 73-0 thumping by South Africa when Wales were deprived of their overseas-based players for a contest played outside the official Test window.

Wainwright said: “You saw in the autumn what we could do when we were on the money.

“I don’t think it would be a surprise for people if we do the same this Saturday. If it is a surprise for some, then so be it.

“They’ve got some really, really good operators in the back row and guys who are going to be good over the ball.

“I think for us the test is going to be how quick can we allow our speed of ball to be and how much can we slow theirs down.”