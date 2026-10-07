Entries open for 250-mile cycling challenge across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Entries have opened for a three-day cycling challenge covering more than 250 miles from north to south Wales.

RideCymru will return from 10–12 September 2027, after 200 riders took part in this year’s event.

The route this September began in Llandudno and took cyclists through Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog before finishing in Cardiff.

Organiser Threshold Sports plans to increase capacity by 10% next year. The event began with 50 participants on its inaugural ride in 2025.

Entry includes accommodation, food, training support and medical and mechanical assistance. Standard entry, with basecamp accommodation, starts at £715, while a package offering hotel accommodation costs from £1,650 for single occupancy.

Charity places start at £300, with riders required to raise at least £1,500 for a participating charity, which part-funds their entry.

The event will take place two months after Wales hosts a stage of the Tour de France for the first time.

The July stage is set to run from Welshpool to Cardiff.

RideCymru has also secured a three-year Welsh Government investment. Organisers say the partnership aims to increase cycling participation and tourism, bringing more visitors to communities and businesses along the route.

Nick Tuppen, chief executive of Threshold Sports, said: “RideCymru was created to celebrate everything that makes cycling in Wales so special, and seeing more than 200 riders complete this year’s challenge has been an incredible milestone for the event.

“2027 feels like a particularly exciting moment to be bringing RideCymru back.”

Riders can enter individually, through a charity or as part of a corporate group.

Further details are available at ridecymru.co.uk/2027-ride.

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