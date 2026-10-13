Eom Ji-sung targeted by alleged racist chanting as Swansea win at Millwall

Andy Sims, Press Association

Swansea’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Millwall was held up for almost seven minutes after an allegation of racist abuse from the crowd towards Swans substitute Eom Ji-sung was reported by the Welsh club to officials.

Referee Edward Duckworth halted the match in the 65th minute and walked to the dug-outs to speak with Lions boss Alex Neil, Swans counterpart Vitor Matos and fourth official Ruebyn Ricardo.

A security guard was also on the scene, with referee Duckworth seeming to point to an area in the stands behind the Swansea dug-out.

When play eventually resumed it was announced in the stadium that there had been a report of racist chanting, adding that police were working to identify any offenders using CCTV.

Matos confirmed the player in question was South Korean winger Eom, who was warming up, and Lions boss Neil said: “It’s been reported and obviously it’s not acceptable.”

But the unsavoury incident could not take the gloss off a dramatic 1-0 victory for the table-toppers, courtesy of a winner at the death by substitute Ronald.

Swansea arrived in south London with the best defensive record in the division and they showed why as Millwall dominated proceedings.

The Lions should have gone ahead after 10 minutes when Mark Sykes crossed low to Kyrell Lisbie, who looked set for a tap-in until Filip Lissah made a last-ditch tackle.

Moments later Jenson Metcalfe thought he was through on goal but this time on-loan Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt, making his first Swans start, got back to make a vital challenge.

A neat flick from Lyndon Dykes then teed up Sykes six yards out but Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux made a fine save.

After the delay in play, Millwall searched for a winner and Vigouroux made a point-blank save to deny Dykes before Tristan Crama headed the resulting corner over.

But Swansea nicked it at the death when Joseph Opoku crossed, Millwall hesitated and Brazilian winger Ronald, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, crashed home the winner.

“I think it was a lucky substitution by the manager,” smiled Matos.

“It was a really intense game, a good game, Millwall started really well. But I think we did it really well to deal with that, we stayed organised. That allowed us to grow into the game.”

Neil, whose side could have climbed to fifth with a win, added: “I’m disappointed. I didn’t think we deserved to lose.

“First half I thought we were the team looking threatening and they were under the cosh. But we didn’t take our chances.”

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