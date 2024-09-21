Erol Bulut hopes to change Cardiff’s fortunes but accepts the sack may come

Erol Bulut insisted he is capable of turning Cardiff’s fortunes around after a 2-0 home defeat to Leeds signalled their worst start to a season since 1930.

Cardiff fell to a fifth defeat in six league games and remained rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with only one point and one goal this season.

Owner Vincent Tan is not known for his patience with 11 permanent managers in his 14 years at Cardiff – a point beleaguered Bluebirds boss Bulut acknowledged after this latest setback.

“For him it will not be something new I don’t think,” Bulut said of Tan’s record of firing managers, before adding: “Why do I have to worry about that? Because he is the owner.

“Of course, he wants results and that the club is getting in a better position.

“I am sure we will have a meeting. (If) it comes like this (being sacked), I have to accept it. If the club takes this decision, they have to make this decision. I have to take it how it comes.

“What can I change when the board say we are not together any more? But I prepare myself for the training on Monday and I will prepare the team for the next game.

“We cannot say everything is wrong. The results are important and some things have to change.

“We can change it. When we see the first six games, this team, the way that we played deserves the position that we are.”

Cardiff were on the backfoot before Joel Bagan was sent off after 23 minutes for ending Willy Gnonto’s run on goal.

Largie Ramazani opened the scoring on his first Leeds start seven minutes later, edging Cardiff towards their worst start since a second division campaign 94 years ago.

Despite Pascal Struijk’s second-half penalty being saved by Jak Alnwick, substitute Joel Piroe sealed matters three minutes from time.

Bulut said: “With the quality Leeds have, it’s not easy to come back and change the game (with 10 men).

“But also, in the first half, we invited them for chances because we lost the ball too easily. Too many easy, individual mistakes.”

Farke

Leeds’ win moves them up to sixth and boss Daniel Farke was delighted with a fourth clean sheet in five games.

Farke said: “In this league it’s always good to win, especially on the road and we are doing that at the moment.

“It was a pretty dominant performance from the first to the last second, over 80 per cent possession and we scored two fantastic goals.

“The thing was that we couldn’t bury the game and that is the only criticism.

“We must improve on that and take those chances, because in this league anything can happen if you leave it at 1-0.”

