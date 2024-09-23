Erol Bulut’s emotional farewell message to Cardiff City

Erol Bulut has bid an emotional farewell to Cardiff City and its fans.

In a message to supporters who he described as “brilliant’ he said that the Welsh capital would always have a “special place” in his heart.

Bulut was sacked yesterday after the club recorded its worst start to a season in 94 years, which saw the club rooted to the foot of the Championship after scoring one goal and recording one point in six games.

It comes just three months after the Turkish manager had signed a new two year deal after leading the club to a 12th place finish in the league last season.

A beleaguered Bulut appeared to realise the sack was near in post-match interviews after Saturday’s desperately poor 2-0 defeat to Leeds United.

His message read: “To Cardiff City Football Club. I’d like to thank everyone at Cardiff City FC for the wonderful time I’ve had here. Thanks to all the staff who have made me feel at home at the club. I specially would like to thank Mr Mehmet Dalman and Mr Ken Choo for their support and trust throughout this journey.

“But most of all, I would like to take a moment to thank the incredible Cardiff City fans for their support both last season and this season. We have achieved so much together, defying expectations and showing the heart, grit and passion that define this club. From the first kick to the final whistle, your energy in the stands and your belief in the team has driven us forward.

“But as we all know, football can be unpredictable. It’s a sport full of ups and downs, and sometimes, despite our best efforts, we have to face the harsh realities that come with the game we love. This chapter may be closing, but the memories we’ve made will stay with me forever.

“Thank you for every chant, every cheer and every moment of faith. I will always cherish my time here and be forever grateful for your incredible support. Cardiff will always have a special place in my heart.”

