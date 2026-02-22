Esports Wales partner with Football Association of Wales to enter national tournament

Kieran Miller

Esports Wales and the Football Association of Wales have come together to enter a national team in the FIFAe tournament this year.

Today Esports Wales have confirmed the opening of a national Expression of Interest (EOI), this process will begin the process of identifying talent across the country.

The competition will see gamers competing in games such as Rocket League and in eFootball (Konami’s football simulation title used in FIFAe competitions).

The EOI is the first stage of the identifying process, where Esports Wales will review Welsh Esports league results, previous tournament experience and tournament results.

The tournament will see Wales face countries from all over the world head-to-head.

Wales has previously finished 7th in the European Championship for Rocket League and won Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham.

Wales has also had a strong performance in Efootball across multiple tournaments in European Esports Federation, and International Esports Federation and also winnings a Sliver and Bronze medals at the Commonwealth Esports Championships.

The initiative reflects Esports Wales’ broader mission to support competitive gaming from grassroots to elite level, while creating clear, transparent routes for players to progress towards international representation.

Players of all experience levels are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest. Completing the form will not guarantee participation but will allow for future opportunities and trials.

‘Incredible Welsh talent’

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, said: “We were disappointed not to be involved last season, but we’re really looking forward to showing what Wales can do in these tournaments.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase some of the incredible Welsh talent we know exists across eFootball and Rocket League, and to give players a clear route to representing their country.”

The competition begins on 14 April with eFootball and will conclude 16 July following the Rocket League tournament.