Ethan Ampadu backed to fill Ben Davies void for Wales

Joe Rodon says Ethan Ampadu’s leadership skills at Leeds means the Wales captaincy is in safe hands after Ben Davies was ruled out of World Cup action.

Ampadu is expected to skipper Wales in their final qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia as Craig Bellamy’s side seek to secure a more favourable play-off draw in March.

It is a job 25-year-old Ampadu is familiar with at club level having worn the armband at Elland Road since July 2024.

“Ethan is young but it feels like he’s been around forever,” said Rodon, who has spent the last three seasons alongside Ampadu at Leeds as well as being a Wales colleague.

“He’s very mature at that young age, which is rare. He’s been brilliant ever since he was made captain at the start of last season.

“He’s just grown into the role and gets better and better each week. Everyone loves him and that’s a good trait to have.

“He can go to any player in any group and just be comfortable, they all gravitate towards him.

“In my first year on loan, I think he played over 60 games and the way he carries himself and the way he played, I don’t think it surprised anyone he was made captain.”

Absences

Rodon will be a key figure over the next week with Wales’ defensive resources stretched by the absences of Davies and Swansea centre-back Ben Cabango.

The 28-year-old has been a model of consistency for club and country, playing the last 97 league games for Leeds and close to matching Norman Hunter as the last outfield player to reach an unbroken century at Elland Road.

“Whoever is the captain I’m always going to be vocal,” said Rodon. “That’s what I’ve grown into now.

“Ben’s massive for us on and off the pitch, but we’ve been around each other for a long time. We know what it takes and what we need to get done this week.

“So hopefully we can just prepare right this week and put in a strong performance on the weekend.”

Rodon has also emerged as an attacking threat from set-pieces in recent months.

He waited until his 53rd cap to open his Wales account in 3-0 home win over Liechtenstein in June, and made it two goals in four games against Belgium last month.

Rodon has also been on the Leeds scoresheet against Bournemouth and West Ham this season.

He said: “I knew that was something I wanted to add to my game and over the last six months it’s been successful.

“Once you get a little taste for it, it’s more about the belief and confidence knowing that when I go up there I’m going to get a chance.”