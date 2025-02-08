Ethan Horvath shines in shootout as Cardiff advance on penalties

Ethan Horvath was the penalty hero as Cardiff banished the ghost of FA Cups past as they beat Stoke 4-2 on penalties to reach the fifth round for the first time in 11 years.

It was an enthralling cup tie, which ends 3-3 after 120 minutes, at the bet365 Stadium as the Bluebirds made it fourth time lucky as they finally got one over the Potters in the competition.

And the shootout was equally as entertaining as Yousef Salech hit the bar for Cardiff before Tatsuki Seko hit the post for Stoke.

American keeper Horvath kept out Michael Rose’s spot kick and it was fittingly Rubin Colwill, who scored twice in normal time, was scored the winning penalty.

The visitors were two goals to the good inside the first 20 minutes thanks to goals from Colwill and Salech.

But Lewis Koumas scored twice in four minutes, either side of the break, to level.

From two goals down, Stoke were on their way to a first win in 10 meetings with Cardiff, when Lewis Baker scored from the spot.

But Colwill’s second forced extra-time, and then penalties.

Cardiff, who conceded seven goals at Leeds last time out, opened the scoring after just eight minutes as Colwill drove into the hosts’ box and fired home his fourth goal of the campaign.

Salech, who had just squandered an effort when he headed wide, made no mistake as he beat Jack Bonham to Joel Bagan’s hopeful ball to poke the visitors two goals ahead in the 18th minute.

Aaron Ramsey blasted an effort over the bar, before Bonham kept out Anwar El Ghazi’s effort.

Teenage talent Koumas got Mark Robins’ side back into it on the stroke of half-time as he pounced after being played in by Wouter Burger’s ball.

Liverpool loanee Koumas levelled moments into the second half as he cut onto his right foot to fire home his sixth goal of the season.

Baker put the Potters ahead from the penalty spot in the 57th minute after Emre Tezgel was caught in the box.

Colwill equalised for the the Bluebirds as he drilled a low effort into the bottom corner, after Bonham denied Callum O’Dowda’s strike, with just over 20 minutes to go.

Joe Ralls’ shot was easily held by Bonham as the cup tie edged towards extra-time.

Burger almost stole it for Stoke with a breathtaking overhead kick late on.

Shoot-out

The sides could not be separated even with nine minutes of stoppage time as the fans who were treated to a tantalising tie had 30 minutes of extra-time to enjoy.

After a pulsating contest, the first half of extra-time was a more cagey affair with Tezgel heading at American keeper Ethan Horvath the only chance.

Burger squandered a brilliant opportunity with 10 minutes to go when he smashed into the side netting.

Ralls, Callum Chambers, Chris Willock and Colwill converted their penalties for the visitors, whilst Tezgel and Burger scored from 12 yards as Stokes went out.

