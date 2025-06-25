Euro 2025: Together Stronger tells the story of Welsh women’s football

In a powerful new documentary, Euro 2025: Together Stronger, Wales record goal scorer Jess Fishlock and her teammates tell the journey of Welsh Women’s football.

The programme is part of a series of content from BBC Cymru Wales, celebrating Wales Women’s historic qualification for UEFA EURO 2025.

The Wales Women will play amongst the greats at the Euros. To get there, they had to defy all odds and push themselves to breaking point. Euro 2025: Together Stronger is the inside story of an impossible dream.

This one-hour film, produced by Barn Media, tells the extraordinary journey of Welsh Women’s football. It is more than a story about sport—it’s about resilience, equality, and the fight for recognition. It details their progression from playing in front of small crowds and enduring institutional neglect – a time when, as Jess Fishlock recalls, “We just had the bare minimum of everything.”

They were a team that was used to traumatic losses and the grief that comes with missing out. In the film, after losing in a World Cup play-off final against Switzerland in 2022, former player and Watford captain, Helen Ward states: “I knew that was my last chance to get to a major tournament, and I don’t think I’d ever cried over football in my life before that, but I knew that was it.” It was a result that left Captain, Angharad James asking: “Are we ever going to do it? Is it ever going to happen?”

A result that left star midfielder Jess Fishlock, questioning her career in the game:

“I didn’t really know what to do and I remember being with my mum and I was just crying, saying ‘I just don’t think I can do this again.’ There were so many campaigns where we were almost there, and I just didn’t think I could do it again.”

But what Together Stronger shows is how each missed chance or gut-wrenching defeat stoked a fire in these players to change the system and make history. This culminated in Head Coach Rhian Wilkinson stepping in to take the reins and help Cymru achieve their impossible dream, securing a place on the international stage in Switzerland this summer.

The film will air on BBC One at 10.40pm, on 3 July and will be available to watch on and BBC iPlayer.

BBC CYMRU WALES’ EURO 2025 CONTENT

Live commentary

Live coverage of each of Wales’ games will be provided by BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

BBC One will be covering the first match in the tournament, where Wales faces the Netherlands on the 5 of July.

Radio and BBC Sounds

Wales’ all-time leading scorer Jess Fishlock presents Iconic: The Rise of the Women in Red, a four-part series telling the story of the Welsh Women’s international team. Through the voices of players, managers, and pivotal figures in the game, the series reveals their fight for recognition and their progress towards reaching their first ever major tournament.

In Feast of Football, Carl Roberts, along with guests and players from the Wales team, will bring you all the news from camp, set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Mountains in a daily podcast available on BBC Sounds as well as a vodcast on BBC One Wales ahead of each of Wales’ games.

On BBC Radio Cymru, Catrin Heledd delves into the history of the Wales Women’s team in Creu Hanes where she’ll be joined by trailblazers Professor Laura McAllister, Kath Morgan, Gwennan Harries and Captain, Angharad James.

Additionally, poet and presenter, Ifor ap Glyn, explores Switzerland’s history and discovers several unexpected Welsh connections in Be Wnaeth y Swisiaid i ni erioed?

Throughout the championship, podcasts, Y Coridor Ansicrwydd and Y Panel Chwaraeon as well as BBC Radio Wales’ Phone-In will be bringing you the latest news and happenings.

Both BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru are also working in partnership with the Urdd, to give all primary pupils in Wales the opportunity to come together to sing, celebrate and inspire the Wales team ahead of the Euros 2025 by singing along to the virtual Urdd Jambori.

In addition to this, BBC Radio Cymru 2 has a special playlist – Traciau Tîm Cymru – Euro 2025 – featuring contributions from players Ffion Morgan, Hannah Cain, and Lois Joel. They also have a competition offering five listeners the chance to win an official Euro 2025 shirt and football, along with a BBC Radio Cymru 2 Wales flag. The competition will run for the five days leading up to the tournament, starting on Monday, June 30.

INTERVIEW WITH HELEN WARD

BBC Cymru Wales caught up with Helen Ward, a former Wales player and now a pundit for BBC Radio Wales covering the Euros.

Where were you when Wales qualified for the Euros?

I was there in Dublin when they qualified, and it was truly amazing to witness. As a player, it would have been incredible, but being there commentating for BBC Cymru Wales and seeing it from this side of things is definitely the next best thing. I’m very grateful for the opportunities to still be involved, and in a position where I can still remain close to the team.

I actually couldn’t speak for the last ten minutes of the game! It was a special moment to share with fellow pundits and commentators like Mark Poyser and Kath Morgan for BBC Radio Cymru, watching the scenes unfold on the pitch. It felt fantastic to be a part of it and it’s a pivotal moment for Welsh women’s sport, and indeed for sport in Wales as a whole.

How do you feel about the group that Wales are in?

We have a really good mix of players and a great balance of those with experience and those just starting out. It’s an incredibly tough group, and with only sixteen teams in the tournament, they’ll all be strong in their own way.

We probably couldn’t have picked three tougher opponents – there aren’t many groups that could be any harder. On paper, it doesn’t get much tougher. However, you know the Welsh spirit and our underdog mentality, even if those on the outside don’t share the belief. I know the belief within that squad and within Wales is super high.

What does success look like?

Firstly, qualifying for the tournament is success in itself. But I don’t think the squad and staff will settle for that and won’t want to just take part. I think reaching the quarter-finals, which won’t be easy by any means, would be a fantastic achievement, and who know what can happen from there? This is a new experience for almost everyone in the squad, and that will bring fresh energy to the pitch. The excitement has been building since that night in December, we’re right on the edge of it now, and it’s all to play for. We really want to show everyone what Wales is all about.

