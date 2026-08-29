European rally stars descend on Wales for record-breaking Rali Ceredigion

Nation.Cymru staff

Some of Europe’s leading rally drivers will descend on Wales next weekend for a record-breaking edition of Rali Ceredigion.

The three-day event, taking place from September 4-6, has attracted 149 cars and will once again host a round of the FIA European Rally Championship alongside the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship.

For the first time, the FIA European Historic Rally Championship will also form part of the event, bringing cars including the Lancia Stratos, Ford Escort Mk2, BMW M3, Triumph TR7 V8 and Porsche 911 to the roads of Ceredigion.

Five-time World Rally Championship event winner Kris Meeke is among the biggest names on the entry list, alongside European championship contenders Teemu Suninen, Andrea Mabellini, Mikołaj Marczyk and Jakub Matulka.

Welsh hopes include two-time Rali Ceredigion winner Osian Pryce, who leads the British Rally Championship, and Meirion Evans.

Pryce said: “It’s fantastic to have a home rally that’s part of both the British and European championships and this year’s route again looks challenging.

“There are some new stages and the dark stages look exciting, it’s something I wish we could have more of. Once again there’s a strong entry and the competition level is going to be even higher this year.”

Welshman Tomas Davies will be among those competing in the Historic rally, while John Dalton heads the National field in the Welsh-built Darrian T90 GTR.

Dalton will be joined by local drivers including Dylan Davies, Aled Wyn Morgans and Rhys Wyn Davies.

He said: “It’s always a privilege to compete on such a high-profile, local event like this. It’s a challenging rally and one that’s got something that suits every driver and car. It’s an endurance event and that’s an approach that I love.

“Rali Ceredigion has transformed local opinion around motorsport and there’s a real sense of excitement during the weekend – it’s great that we have an event of this status on our doorstep.”

The event will comprise three separate rallies to accommodate the entry, with the International and National competitors tackling all 16 timed special stages.

The Historic competitors will take on all but one.

The action covers 191km and begins with shakedown and qualifying on Friday morning before two runs through the special street stage in the centre of Aberystwyth.

Drivers will then face Elerch and Blaenmelindwr in darkness on Friday night.

Saturday features eight tests east of Aberystwyth, including two runs through Aberffrwd, Soar y Mynydd and Cwm Elan before two further runs through the Aberystwyth street stage.

The rally will conclude on Sunday with two passes through Gorsgoch and Ty Glyn. The second Ty Glyn stage will serve as the European Rally Championship Power Stage, offering bonus points to the five fastest drivers.

The finish will take place on Aberystwyth Promenade.

Push on

European championship leader and top seed Teemu Suninen said: “It’s a new rally for me so I need to see how the conditions are and understand the rally before I can push on the limit.

“The weather might also be interesting – I don’t have experience with this car in the wet and I also need to think about the championship. The rally looks quite unique so I’m sure the local guys will be fast here.”

The Historic entry includes championship leader Seb Perez and former British Rally champion Mark Higgins, while Poland’s Maciej Lubiak is the top seed.

Lubiak said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Wales – it will be a completely new rally for me and my co-driver Grzegorz Dachowski, and a new region for us.

“I’ve heard that the conditions can be very demanding, but actually I feel quite comfortable when things get difficult.

“There is also a lot for us to fight for in this rally, so I’m coming very motivated. I’m really looking forward to discovering the stages, meeting the fans and experiencing the atmosphere of rallying in Wales.”

Seafront

Events begin on Aberystwyth seafront on Thursday, September 3, ahead of the competitive action, with the Rali Show, an autograph session, ceremonial start and Rali Engage event.

Ceredigion County Council is encouraging spectators to support shops, cafés, restaurants and other businesses during the rally.

Temporary road closures will be required, but town centres will remain open and Aberystwyth Farmers’ Market will go ahead as usual on September 5.

Councillor Clive Davies, the council’s cabinet member for the economy and regeneration, said: “Rali Ceredigion has become one of the most significant events in our county’s calendar and we are delighted to welcome competitors, teams and spectators back to Ceredigion.

“Events such as this provide a valuable opportunity to showcase everything our county has to offer while supporting local businesses, hospitality venues and attractions.”

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