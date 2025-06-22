Evening of programmes to celebrate the Wales Team comes to S4C ahead of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

S4C has announced comprehensive coverage bringing viewers all the excitement as the Wales team compete at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland this July, alongside live broadcasting of all the Wales matches on S4C.

As the Home of Welsh Sport, S4C is the only broadcaster showing women’s football live across all levels – from the Genero Premier Adran Division and the Genero Adran Trophy, to the Welsh Cup and the national team.

The special coverage following Wales’ journey to the Euros – on TV, digital platforms and social media – are all part of S4C’s AmdanHi campaign which support the Wales women’s team and inspires more women and girls to take part in sports.

An evening to celebrate Wales’s Women

On Friday, 4 July S4C will broadcast an entire evening of programmes to celebrate the success of the Wales women’s team and to bring viewers all the buzz and excitement ahead of the first game on Saturday, 5 July.

The channel will kick off the action with two special episodes of Heno; Heno: Euro 2025 at 19:00 and 20:30 with Angharad Mair and Llinos Lee bringing viewers a slice of the action in the company of Welsh fans in Lucerne, and a taste of the upcoming championship.

The channel’s evening news programme Newyddion S4C will broadcast an hour-long programme live from Lucerne at 19:30, and the inspirational documentary Yr Hawl i Chwarae (The Right to Play) will be available to watch again at 21:00, featuring the remarkable history of women’s football in Wales.

A special programme about the Wales Women’s Euro Singalong, Jambori’r Ewros, will be shown on Stwnsh Sadwrn on Saturday 5 July at 09:00, ahead of the evening’s game. The Singalong is a Wales-wide event that brings together school children to sing and celebrate the national team’s success – organised by The Urdd, in partnership with the Football Association of Wales, S4C, Boom Plant and BBC Cymru Wales, supported by the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 Fund.

All matches live on S4C

The first match, Wales v The Netherlands, will be live on S4C from 16:30, with kick-off at 17:00. All Wales matches will be broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer.

Sioned Dafydd will front S4C’s coverage, along with expert analysis from Gwennan Harries Owain Tudur Jones, with Dylan Ebenezer and commentator Nic Parry completing S4C’s presenting team.

Sioned Dafydd said: “It’s a very, very proud moment for me personally. I’ve grown up watching football and presenting the Euros live from Switzerland on S4C is definitely going to be a career highlight for me.

“It’s going to be special because it’s another historic tournament on S4C. Quatar with historic for the men because that was the first time they’d qualified for the World Cup since 1958 and now we’re seeing even more history in the making with the women, as they compete in their first major tournament.

“They’ve been on an epic journey, and a difficult journey, and we’ve followed them right from the start so it’s going to be momentous seeing players like Jess Fishlock and Angharad James, who have playing for so long now, finally get the moment they deserve of playing the Euros out in Switzerland.”

Followers can get to know some of the Welsh team’s heroes and be part of the Welsh atmosphere in Switzerland through daily content on S4C’s digital platforms – Clic, YouTube and social media. The Sgorio and Newyddion S4C accounts will also share the latest from Switzerland every step of the way.

Thanks to the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 fund, S4C will host events and activities for fans in Switzerland and will ensure the tournament’s legacy by boosting opportunities for young women in the industry, ensuring that S4C is for Everyone. More details will be provided soon.

Details of S4C’s coverage

19 June: 18:30 Heno (special hour-long programme – Announcing Wales’s EURO 2025 Squad)

26 June: 21:45 Y Gêm: Gwennan Harries

29 June: 20:00 Iaith ar Daith: Jess Fishlock

04 July : 19:00 Heno: EURO 2025

04 July: 19:30 Newyddion (Special hour-long programme)

04 July: 20:30 Heno: EURO 2025

04 July: 21:00 Yr Hawl i Chwarae (The Right to Play)

05 July: 08:00 Stwnsh Sadwrn a Tekkers (Tekkers at 08:00. Jambori at 09:00)

05 July: 16:30 Wales v The Netherlands. KO 17:00

09 July: 19:30 France v Wales. KO 20:00

13 July: 19:15 England v Wales. KO 20:00

Watch on S4C, S4C on BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic

